LCD monitor

BDL4230ET/00
  More audience interaction
    More audience interaction

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with the BDL4230ET display. And thanks to the interactive touchscreen, you can also engage your customer much closer than ever before.

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with the BDL4230ET display. And thanks to the interactive touchscreen, you can also engage your customer much closer than ever before.

      More audience interaction

      with the touchscreen 107 cm (42") LCD Display

      • 107 cm (42")
      • Multi-touch
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Advanced anti-image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Display colours
        1.06 billion colours
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Pixel pitch
        0.48 mm x 0.48 mm

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        • USB B-Type
        AV input
        • HDMI x 1
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • S-video x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 2
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • Component RCA x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        160 x 300 x 55 mm
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        6.3 x 11.81 x 2.17"
        Set Width
        993  mm
        Set Height
        586  mm
        Set Depth
        120  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        39.1  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        23.1  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.7  inch
        Set height (with stand)
        666  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        319  mm
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        26.2  inch
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        12.6  inch
        Product weight
        27  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        59.4  lb
        VESA Mount
        200 x 200 mm/200 x 400 mm
        Bezel thickness
        30 mm/1.2"

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ 182 W
        Standby power consumption
        <1 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W (8 Ohm)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM05411 + BM00001

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        Europe/North America 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS

