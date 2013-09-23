Search terms

Signage Solutions

D-Line Display

BDL4235DL/00
  Deliver your marketing messages in style
    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits

    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      with the full HD LED Display

      • 42"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share and stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content in real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      USB Media Playback

      Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals such as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more playlists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands, as well as your video signal, through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute child's play.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        106.47  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        41.92  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.4833 x 0.4833 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colours
        16.7 million
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • SPDIF
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 7 W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        51.5 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        991.6  mm
        Product weight
        15.21  kg
        Set Height
        584.0  mm
        Set Depth
        113.9  mm
        Wall Mount
        200 x 200 mm, 400 x 200 mm
        Bezel width
        28.5 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • 3G2
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • ASX
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • F4V
        • FLV
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPE
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • QT
        • TRP
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • Xvid
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AC3
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • AMR
        • EC3
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • OGA
        • OGG
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        Stand
        BM04642 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Italian
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3-year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

