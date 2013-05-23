Search terms

BDL4676XL/00
    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    BDL4676XL/00
    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

      Create the most stunning video walls

      with this LED zero-bezel display

      • 46"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      DVI Daisy Chain

      DVI Daisy Chain

      Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

      Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

      Advanced Colour Calibration

      Ensure a uniform colour across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced colour calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in colour consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      IR Pass-through

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Display Port for faster graphics support

      Enjoy crystal-clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video, the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus, eliminating the need for extra cables.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        117  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.53 x 0.53 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3500:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        • RJ45
        AV input
        • HDMI x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • IR in
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x 1
        Other connections
        • Display Port
        • DVI Out
        • USB
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • AC-out
        • IR out

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Tiled Matrix
        up to 15 x 10
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • IR Loop through
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Dutch
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Russian
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W

      • Power

        Power supply
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        72  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
        Set Width
        1023.68  mm
        Product weight
        24  kg
        Set Height
        578.27  mm
        Set Depth
        111.81  mm
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm
        Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
        3.2 mm, 1.8 mm
        Bezel width (A to A)
        5 mm
        MTBF
        60,000 hrs

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        10-90  %

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Italian
        Warranty
        3-year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • EPEAT

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

