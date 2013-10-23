Search terms

Signage Solutions

Video Wall Display

BDL4677XH/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Create the most stunning video walls Create the most stunning video walls Create the most stunning video walls
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    BDL4677XH/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Videowall series

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Signage Solutions

      Signage Solutions

      Video Wall Display

      - {discount-value}

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Create the most stunning video walls

      with this LED zero-bezel display

      • 46"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 700 cd/m²
      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight, yet still brighter than average, optimising the viewing experience.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

      Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

      Create the most stunning video walls with zero-bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 5 x 5 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry. You will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

      Advanced Colour Calibration

      Ensure a uniform colour across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced colour calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in colour consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      IR Pass-through

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        117  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.53 x 0.53 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Display colours
        16.7 million
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3500:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        Video input
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Component (BNC)
        • CVBS
        Audio input
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        OPS
        Video output
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (via DVI-D)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        • Carrying handles
        • Kensington lock
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        100 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1023.98  mm
        Product weight
        23  kg
        Set Height
        578.57  mm
        Set Depth
        108.10  mm
        Wall Mount
        400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
        3.8 mm, 1.9 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
        • Edge alignment pins
        • Edge alignment plates
        Optional accessories
        • Colour calibration kit
        • Edge finishing kit
        Stand
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Turkish
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3-year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EPEAT
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • FCC, Class A

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • RS232 cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
      • Edge alignment pins
      • Edge alignment plates
      • Optional accessories: Colour calibration kit
      • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.