Multi-Touch Display

BDL5554ET/00
    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Discover a new level of interaction

      with this multi touch LED display

      • 55"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • Optical Imaging, 5 Touchpoints
      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      True multi touch with 5 simultaneous touch points

      Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 5 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 5 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

      USB Plug-and-Play compatible

      Simply connect the display via USB to your media player for automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Compatible with all leading operating systems

      Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Display colours
        1.06 Billion
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Optical sensing
        Touch points
        5 simultaneous touchpoints
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        5 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.1a)
        • HDMI
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Video output
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-D)
        Audio input
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5-mm jack
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
        Other connections
        • USB
        • AC-out
        • OPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1262.8  mm
        Set Height
        733.8  mm
        Set Depth
        84.0  mm
        Bezel width
        23.71 mm
        Product weight
        43.5  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm, 100 x 100 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        140 W (Typ.)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Stand
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Spanish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • RoHS
        • EPA
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • KUCAS
        • SASO
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

