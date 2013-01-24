Home
Signage Solutions E-Line Display

BDL5570EL/00
    With this energy-efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being assured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

    With this energy-efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being assured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

    Connect with your audience 24/7

    With this energy-efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being assured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

    With this energy-efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being assured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

      E-Line Display

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With the future-proof Smart Collection

      • 55"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      • 500 cd/m²
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

      Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

      The Advanced Colour Calibration kit controls the luminance of the backlight, standardises the gamma curve and calibrates the greyscale of your display network. Whether you have an impressive video wall, a catchy mosaic layout, a menu board installation or a control room, each display can be adjusted to the same colour values. With this optional kit you can ensure consistent colour performance over all displays in your network.

      Clinical D-image pre-set for DICOM part 14 Greyscale images

      Clinical D-image pre-set for DICOM part 14 Greyscale images

      Monitors must show medical images consistently with high quality to achieve reliable interpretations. The rendering of medical Greyscale images on standard monitors is mostly inconsistent at best, making them unsuitable for use in a clinical environment. Philips clinical review displays with clinical D-image pre-set are factory-calibrated to give DICOM part 14 compatible Greyscale standard display performance. By using high-quality LCD panels with LED technology, Philips offers you consistent and reliable performance at an affordable price. Further info on http://medical.nema.org/

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (BNC x 3)
        • Composite (BNC)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width (inch)
        48.4  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        27.5  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.2  inch
        Set Width
        1228.6  mm
        Set Height
        699.4  mm
        Set Depth
        56.8  mm
        Bezel width
        6.5 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        54.5  lb
        Product weight
        24.7  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Memory
        16GB eMMC
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal Loop Through
        • VGA
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • Card OPS RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • AC Out
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        120 W (Typ.)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.4 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        Stand
        BM04642 or BM02542 (Optional)
        Optional accessories
        • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • MP4

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • GOST
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

