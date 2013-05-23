Wow your audience with the most stunning video wall. Incorporating ultra-narrow bezels to maximise the viewing experience, our displays are sure to get your marketing messages across in style. See all benefits
Create the most stunning video walls
Keep your content up and running with FailOver
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.
Designed for 24/7 operation
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
SmartPower for energy saving
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Full HD LED technology for brilliant images
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Bezel-less design for stunning video walls
Create the most stunning video walls with zero-bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 5 x 5 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry. You will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.
Advanced Colour Calibration
Ensure a uniform colour across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced colour calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in colour consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.
Smart Control Software Suite
Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.
Open Pluggable Specification Slot
Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.
IR Pass-through
Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.
Portrait mode operability
This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.