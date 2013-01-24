Home
Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

BDL6526QT/00
  Discover a new level of interaction
    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    BDL6526QT/00

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Discover a new level of interaction

      Discover a new level of interaction

      with this multi touch LED display

      • 65"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      • Optical Imaging, 6 Touch points
      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      True multi-touch with 6 simultaneous touch points

      Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user interacting with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

      Compatible with all leading operating systems

      Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.74 x 0.74 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Optical sensing
        Touch points
        6 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        5 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        • USB
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5-mm jack
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • USB
        • OPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • Card OPS RS232
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1488.4  mm
        Set Height
        863.4  mm
        Set Depth
        78.1  mm
        Product weight
        54.4  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Bezel width
        26.2 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Optional accessories
        HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • RoHS
        • EPA
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • KUCAS
        • SASO
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

