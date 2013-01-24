Other items in the box
- Touch Driver on USB
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- USB cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
More audience interaction
Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touch screen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before. See all benefits
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user interacting with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.
With an invisible infrared grid on the top of the screen, you can enjoy amazing accuracy and fast response times, even when the screen is touched by a finger, glove or stylus. And no "ghost points".
Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.
Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.
Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.
Picture/Display
Interactivity
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Convenience
Power
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous