    Philips Sonicare ProResults

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6014/39
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6014/39
      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits

        Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

        Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          4 ProResults standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 2 x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

            • than a manual toothbrush

