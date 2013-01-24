Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6052/07
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6052/07
      Find support for this product

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those seeking relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those seeking relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums.

      Similar products

      See all s-sensitive

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sensitive

        Sensitive

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

        Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

        • 2-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • For sensitive teeth and gums

        Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for a gentler brushing experience. Also available in a smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush.

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare-branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Sensitive standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Ultra soft
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount