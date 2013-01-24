Home
    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    electric toothbrush

    HX6311/07
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush

HX6311/07

      HX6311/07
      Sonic power maximises your child's routine

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 7 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush

      Sonic power maximises your child's routine

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 7 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime. See all benefits

        Sonic power maximises your child's routine

        Electric toothbrush for kids

        • 2 modes
        • 1 brush head
        • 8 Stickers
        2 brush head sizes available

        2 brush head sizes available

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

        KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

        KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

        To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until it reaches the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instil healthy habits naturally.

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and a high mode for older kids.

        Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customisation

        Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customisation

        Allows kids to make each brush uniquely their own.

        Removes more plaque than a children's manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a children's manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque than manual toothbrushes*

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Ergonomically designed to help kids brush properly on their own

        Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

        Features a unique dynamic action that gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

        Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

        91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children**

        Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        The rubberised brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

        Anti-roll shape

        Anti-roll shape

        Sturdy handle design allows kids to store it upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is lying flat.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Power modes
          2

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Sonicare for Kids
          Brush heads
          1 Sonicare for Kids standard
          Charger
          1
          Stickers
          • 8 customisation stickers
          • 2 Bonus stickers

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Aqua

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          75% more effective*
          Health benefits
          For healthy oral care habits
          Timer
          KidTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • in hard-to-reach areas
            • * Philips Sonicare in a home survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4–10
            • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day

