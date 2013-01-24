Search terms
Designed to easily get on and go
The 4.0 R's low-step entry welcomes users with limited mobility. Along with features for enhanced comfort, the 4.0 R's reclined positioning provides a comfortable ride for users of all abilities.
Recumbent bike
Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the programme adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programmes gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.
For comfortable foot angle and cycling motion, pedals are inverted by 2 degrees and feature optimal biomechanics.
Oversized, padded seat with lumbar support provides a comfortable fit for a wide variety of users. The seat allows for fore/aft and seat back angle adjustments.
Self-generating power allows the 4.0 R to be placed virtually anywhere in a commercial or paramedic facility. This energy-saving feature also meets UL in the United States and European standards, CE and EN957, for environmentally conscious facilities.
The magnetic resistance system provides a smooth, comfortable ride, as well as consistent application and replication of resistance levels. It also provides quiet operation and reduces the need for routine maintenance because there are no brake pads creating heat and friction on the flywheel.
The ReActiv series features an innovative METs programme that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.
The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked in real time via Bluetooth with heart-rate-monitoring chest straps.
The new LED console features a big, easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse and many indicators according to users' programme selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify colour contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programmes and more.
