Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ReActiv Recumbent stepper

    PTE4000CS/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Low impact for all users Low impact for all users Low impact for all users
      -{discount-value}

      ReActiv Recumbent stepper

      PTE4000CS/37

      Low impact for all users

      The ReActiv 4.0 S allows upper-body-only, lower-body-only and total-body exercise in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve the strength and the balance of their arms and legs.

      ReActiv Recumbent stepper

      Low impact for all users

      The ReActiv 4.0 S allows upper-body-only, lower-body-only and total-body exercise in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve the strength and the balance of their arms and legs.

      Low impact for all users

      The ReActiv 4.0 S allows upper-body-only, lower-body-only and total-body exercise in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve the strength and the balance of their arms and legs.

      ReActiv Recumbent stepper

      Low impact for all users

      The ReActiv 4.0 S allows upper-body-only, lower-body-only and total-body exercise in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve the strength and the balance of their arms and legs.

      Similar products

      See all reactiv

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ReActiv

        ReActiv

        Recumbent stepper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Low impact for all users

        Upper or lower body and total-body exercise

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the programme adjusts the resistance accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programmes gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

        The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

        The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

        The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower steps as well as far-reaching steps. Step range of depth is equal and reciprocal from one foot to the other.

        Adjust handles forwards and backwards

        Adjust handles forwards and backwards

        The accommodating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Handle positioning is easily secured for legs-only, arms-only or total-body workout.

        Intensity-based programme using METs as the benchmark

        The ReActiv series features an innovative METs programme that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.

        The resistance is equal for arms and legs

        This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wider range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.

        The 4.0 S is accessible for even deconditioned users

        The 4.0 S is an excellent choice to build up user confidence and efficiency by allowing users to exercise at different levels of physical activity. A low starting resistance with just 5 watts reduces impact on joints and contributes to better motivation towards recovery.

        Relieve lower-body stress on the semi-recumbent seat

        Highly versatile, the semi-recumbent design relieves stress on hips, knees and ankles while providing a challenging workout. The seat fits many users of all ages and mobility limitations.

        Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

        The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked in real time via Bluetooth with heart-rate-monitoring chest straps.

        LED display and clear overlay enhance user interaction

        The new LED console features easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse and many indicators according to users' programme selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify colour contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programmes and more.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CE Class SA
          • EN957
          • UL (Commercial grade)

        • Power AC

          Volts
          • Adapter (DC12 V/1.5 A)
          • AC 100-240 V

        • Brake

          Type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Max. user weight

          lbs
          396
          kg
          180

        • Applicable connectivity

          ANT+
          Yes
          Bluetooth (FTMS)
          Yes

        • USB port

          Charging
          No

        • Accessory set

          Adjustable crank arm
          Optional

        • Built-in HR receiver

          Type
          • ANT+
          • Bluetooth

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Fan

          Yes
          3 speed levels

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Programmes

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR Auto pilot
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • METs
          • Plateau
          • HR 65%
          • HR 80%
          • HR Interval

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 20

        • Start resistance

          watts
          10

        • Work rate

          watts
          10 to 750

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount