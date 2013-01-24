Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ReActiv Adjustable crank set

    PTE4010CA/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Upgrades bikes to fit all users Upgrades bikes to fit all users Upgrades bikes to fit all users
      -{discount-value}

      ReActiv Adjustable crank set

      PTE4010CA/37

      Upgrades bikes to fit all users

      The adjustable crank set makes exercises in a smaller range of motion possible on bikes. This accessory gives greater safety and accessibility to users with impaired range of motion as well as helping to reduce fear of pain.

      ReActiv Adjustable crank set

      Upgrades bikes to fit all users

      The adjustable crank set makes exercises in a smaller range of motion possible on bikes. This accessory gives greater safety and accessibility to users with impaired range of motion as well as helping to reduce fear of pain.

      Upgrades bikes to fit all users

      The adjustable crank set makes exercises in a smaller range of motion possible on bikes. This accessory gives greater safety and accessibility to users with impaired range of motion as well as helping to reduce fear of pain.

      ReActiv Adjustable crank set

      Upgrades bikes to fit all users

      The adjustable crank set makes exercises in a smaller range of motion possible on bikes. This accessory gives greater safety and accessibility to users with impaired range of motion as well as helping to reduce fear of pain.

      Similar products

      See all reactiv

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ReActiv

        ReActiv

        Adjustable crank set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Upgrades bikes to fit all users

        Best for people with limited mobility

        Crank length is adjustable for limited mobility

        For users with limited mobility, the optional adjustable cranks are indexed for repeatable placement and have a starting range of motion as small as 15 degrees. As their performance improves, they can continue their recovery to full range of motion.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory set

          set
          1

        • Thread size

          inches
          Standard 9/16" thread

        • Adjustment degrees

          From 15 degrees to full range
          -

        • Applicable products

          Upright bike
          Yes
          Recumbent bike
          Yes

        • Pedal position adjustments

          10 incremental
          -

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount