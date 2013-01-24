Home
    ReCare Recumbent stepper

    PTE7000MS/37
    • Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints
      The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps to eliminate stress on the hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise programme helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower-body limitations.

        Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints

        Minimised impact

        Rotate handles for comfortable hand position

        Rotate handles for comfortable hand position

        In addition to adjustable length, the handles also swivel in accordance with natural wrist movement. Soft, textured coating offers a secure grip.

        Adjust handles forwards and backwards

        Adjust handles forwards and backwards

        The accommodating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Handle positioning is easily secured for legs-only, arms-only or total-body workout.

        Adjust the seat horizontally and recline

        Adjust the seat horizontally and recline

        For the best body positioning and workout comfort, the padded seat adjusts forwards and backwards and also reclines.

        Download all of your workout data on display

        Download all of your workout data on display

        The console displays essential, real-time performance feedback, while streaming patients' workout data to a PC. Windows display time, speed, step length, step count, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, resistance level, symmetry and power. Programmes include manual, hill, plateau, interval, facility, HR and symmetry.

        Get on and off easily with the rotating seat

        Get on and off easily with the rotating seat

        Clinicians can comfortably place patients on the stepper by rotating the seat for the best positioning. The seat swivels 360 degrees. Combined with a low step-over height, people with limited lower-body range of motion can safely and independently get on and off the stepper.

        The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

        The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

        The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower steps as well as far-reaching steps. If one foot pushes its pedal forwards, the other pedal will come towards the user for the same distance that it is pushed forwards.

        The resistance is equal for arms and legs

        This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wide range of motion or those with imbalance between the left and right legs or arms.

        Relieve lower-body stress on the semi-recumbent seat

        Highly versatile, the semi-recumbent design relieves stress on joints while providing a challenging workout. The seat fits nearly any patient from the elderly with mobility issues to the recreational athlete recovering from an injury.

        The console measures symmetry imbalances on both sides

        With the Symmetry programme, clinicians can gauge a patient's progress in building both left and right body strength. Users will gain confidence as they see their progress indicated by the programme, whether they want to rehabilitate an injury or simply train for better strength.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
          • ANSI/AAMI
          • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
          • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
          • EN 60601-1-2:2015
          • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
          • EN 60601-1:2006
          • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
          • EN ISO 20957:2013
          • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
          • NB: 0123

        • Max. user weight

          lbs
          440
          kg
          200

        • Net weight

          lbs
          258
          kg
          117

        • Overall dimensions

          inches
          67 x 35 x 48
          cm
          170 x 89 x 122

        • Power AC

          Volts
          AC 100-240 V

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Drive train

          Heavy-duty
          • 8-groove poly-V belt
          • with spring-loaded idlers

        • Fan

          Yes
          -

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Programmes

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • Plateau
          • Symmetry

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 20
          type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Start resistance

          watts
          5

        • Work range

          watts
          5 to 750

        • Speed range

          steps/minute
          10 to 210

