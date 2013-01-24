Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ReCare Treadmill

    PTE7000MT/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Multiple adjustments for individualised fit Multiple adjustments for individualised fit Multiple adjustments for individualised fit
      -{discount-value}

      ReCare Treadmill

      PTE7000MT/37

      Multiple adjustments for individualised fit

      The 7.0 T combines many of the versatile features that a clinician needs to make patients feel confident about rehabilitation and improvement. Healthcare providers can utilise essential features as well as many adjustable options.

      ReCare Treadmill

      Multiple adjustments for individualised fit

      The 7.0 T combines many of the versatile features that a clinician needs to make patients feel confident about rehabilitation and improvement. Healthcare providers can utilise essential features as well as many adjustable options.

      Multiple adjustments for individualised fit

      The 7.0 T combines many of the versatile features that a clinician needs to make patients feel confident about rehabilitation and improvement. Healthcare providers can utilise essential features as well as many adjustable options.

      ReCare Treadmill

      Multiple adjustments for individualised fit

      The 7.0 T combines many of the versatile features that a clinician needs to make patients feel confident about rehabilitation and improvement. Healthcare providers can utilise essential features as well as many adjustable options.

      Similar products

      See all recare-physical-therapy

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ReCare

        ReCare

        Treadmill

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Multiple adjustments for individualised fit

        Get customised exercises

        Parallel bars adjust up, down and in width for safety

        Parallel bars adjust up, down and in width for safety

        The removable parallel bars offer handrail support for added patient safety. Adjustments can also accommodate users of various heights and fitness abilities. Bars adjust 25 to 35 inches in height, 20 to 31 inches in width and the length extends to the full length of the deck.

        Multiple default and customisable programmes are available

        Multiple default and customisable programmes are available

        With many features, this easy-to-use console displays and downloads important workout data. Feedback windows display METs, symmetry, cadence, stride lengths, steps and pace. You can easily select either preset or programmable modes for diverse, versatile routines. Programmes can interactively adapt to patients' characteristics, using input info such as weight and gender as the basis to maximise their rehabilitation.

        The step makes it easier to access the deck

        The step makes it easier to access the deck

        The removable step provides a lower step-up height for people who need a bit more stability getting on and off the treadmill. This is ideal for individuals who cannot make a big step — such as individuals with balance limitations, smaller range of motion or older adults.

        Data captures patient performance

        Workout data can be downloaded directly to a computer via USB connection.

        Motors create a platform for uphill and downhill walking

        With two lift motors—one in front and the other at the back—clinicians can create uphill and downhill walking for patients. An overhead harness can be used for patients for less strenuous unweighted exercises. This type of exercise allows improved lower-body movement training without the patient bearing his or her whole body weight on the treadmill. The deck can be elevated to accommodate unweighted exercises.

        The belt and deck are low maintenance

        A wide, ample space of 22" x 60" stride surface features a self-lubricating deck for low-maintenance operation.

        This powerful motor is bi-directional

        The 3.0 horsepower continuous duty speed motor goes forwards from 0 to 10 mph and reverse up to 3 mph. Reverse walking is helpful to train muscles not normally exercised during forward walking alone. Small speed increments can be easily adjusted for patients of all conditions and ages.

        The programme measures step-length on right and left sides

        For clinicians whose patients suffer from gait imbalances, both left and right side step lengths can be measured to document progress. Clinicians can refer to both graphical and numerical measurements provided on the display for precise reference.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
          • ANSI/AAMI
          • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
          • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
          • EN 60601-1-2:2015
          • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
          • EN 60601-1:2006
          • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
          • EN ISO 20957:2013
          • MDD 93/42/EEC Class IIa,
          • NB: 0123

        • Max. user weight

          lbs
          440
          kg
          200

        • Net weight

          kg
          • 174 (A)
          • 51 (B)
          lbs
          • 112.9 (B)
          • 384 (A)

        • Overall dimensions

          inches
          83.7 x 56.7 x 55
          cm
          213 x 144 x 140

        • Stride surface

          inches
          22 x 60
          cm
          152.5 x 56

        • Step-up height

          inches
          • 4.5'' to step
          • 9.5'' to deck
          cm
          • 11.5 cm to step
          • 24.13 cm to deck

        • Power AC

          Volts
          • 115 volt AC
          • 60 Hz, 20 amps, NEMA 5-20P

        • Grade range

          percentage
          -10% to 15%

        • Speed range

          km/h
          -5 to 16 in 0.1 increments
          mph
          -3 to 10 in 0.1 increments

        • Motor spec

          HP
          3

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Fan

          Yes
          -

        • Programmes

          include
          • Custom
          • HR
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • Plateau
          • Symmetry
          • VO2

        • Start speed

          Yes
          -

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount