    ReCare Lower extremity bi-lateral stabilisation

    PTE7020MA/37
    Added stability for users
      ReCare Lower extremity bi-lateral stabilisation

      PTE7020MA/37

      Added stability for users

      This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients in building lower leg strength while providing stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make progress while reducing strain on weaker joints.

      ReCare Lower extremity bi-lateral stabilisation

      Added stability for users

      This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients in building lower leg strength while providing stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make progress while reducing strain on weaker joints.

      Added stability for users

      This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients in building lower leg strength while providing stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make progress while reducing strain on weaker joints.

      ReCare Lower extremity bi-lateral stabilisation

      Added stability for users

      This accessory is exceptionally helpful for neurological patients in building lower leg strength while providing stability for weaker hips and knees. Patients can make progress while reducing strain on weaker joints.

        ReCare

        ReCare

        Lower extremity bi-lateral stabilisation

        Added stability for users

        Achieve proper leg and foot alignment

        The frame with straps isolates the lower leg

        The frame with straps isolates the lower leg

        The rigid frame and straps keep the lower leg in alignment when the patient cannot independently maintain secure alignment. Patients can therefore exercise without a foot slipping off a pedal or without having a leg fall to the side of the exercise equipment. This feature attaches directly and firmly to semi-recumbent stepper pedals. Attachment on the patient is just below the knee to eliminate strain on the knees.

        Technical Specifications

        Accessory set

          set
          1

        Adjustment

          -
          Adjustable calf pad
          Hook and loop straps

        Product material

          -
          Solid steel construction

