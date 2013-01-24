Home
    ReCare Hand/wrist stabilisation set

    PTE7030MA/37
    Added stability for users
      ReCare Hand/wrist stabilisation set

      PTE7030MA/37

      Added stability for users

      This accessory allows patients with impaired grip strength to experience upper body conditioning with a firm grip. With fewer pressure points, neurological patients with decreased grip strength can enjoy the benefits of ReCare steppers.

      ReCare Hand/wrist stabilisation set

      Added stability for users

      Added stability for users

      ReCare Hand/wrist stabilisation set

      Added stability for users

        ReCare

        ReCare

        Hand/wrist stabilisation set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Added stability for users

        Helps to achieve stable, correct hand position

        Glove-like fit secures hand to handle

        Glove-like fit secures hand to handle

        Padded for comfort, the hand wrap secures hands with hook and loop fastener. It fits like a glove and helps to keep hands in proper positioning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory set

          set
          1

        • Adjustment

          -
          Hook and loop straps

        • Product material

          -
          Neoprene foam rubber

