Everything we do is inspired by you and your commitment to care. Like you, we see growing patient populations and the emergence of new technologies as opportunities to improve the health and well-being of more people. We exist to support you with the innovative, sustainable solutions that you need to deliver your high standard of care.
See how Philips CT solutions use smart technology to enhance diagnostic confidence and help overcome clinical complexity and workflow challenges.
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What is AI strengthening care, and what comes next?
Learn new insights from patients and healthcare professionals in the 2026 Future Health Index - United Kingdom report.
Our commitment to achieving Net Zero
We’re dedicated to building a greener future. Learn how we’re actively reducing our environmental impact and working towards achieving Net Zero by no later than 2045.
Get support for your healthcare products
Quickly and easily find the information you need to keep your healthcare organization and operations running smoothly. Or connect directly with a rep!
eCommerce and online shopping
Our healthcare online stores make quick work of ordering for your organization’s e-commerce needs. With online-only promotions and contractual pricing unique to professional organizations, we’re making buying online more convenient and efficient.