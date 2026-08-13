The Philips 989803204311 is a sampling line with O2 tubing, for extended duration use with intubated, neonatal/infant patients for critical care applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803159581.
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Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.