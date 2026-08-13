The Philips 989803204561 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O2 tubing, for short term use with non-intubated, pediatric patients for procedural or emergency applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M2524A.
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Oral/nasal sampling line
Non-intubated, short term use
Pediatric patients
Features
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-intubated
Patient Application
Pediatric
Short Term or Long Term
Short term use
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Microstream capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
IntelliVue series, Efficia series, VM & VS series
Product Type
Oral/nasal sampling line
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
O₂ Delivery
With or without O2 delivery
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
Yes
Connector Type
No O2 delivery
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Disclaimer
1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Microstream™ Advance pediatric oral/nasal CO2 sampling line with O2 tubing, short term use - Philips