The Philips 989803204571 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for short term use with non-intubated, adult patients for procedural or emergency applications.
Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M2526A.
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Oral/nasal sampling line
Non-intubated, short term use
Adult patients
Features
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-intubated
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
Adult
Short Term or Long Term
Short term use
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Microstream capnography
Product Type
Oral/nasal sampling line
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Packaging Unit
25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
O₂ Delivery
Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
Yes
Connector Type
Male
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Disclaimer
1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.