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Fetal and maternal
Abdominal belt yellow with buttons
Abdominal belt yellow with buttons
Fetal monitoring accessories
Fetal and maternal
Abdominal belt yellow with buttons
Fetal monitoring accessories
Fetal and maternal
Disposable foam abdominal belt. White, soft jersey, backed with hook and loop fasteners. 50 mm wide.
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Technical support
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Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Disposable Abdominal Belt Belt
(95.46 KB)
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Specifications
Foetal Belt
Belt Length
1.4 m (4.6') long, 50 mm (2.0'') wide
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Fetal
Product Type
Belt
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
1.499 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
50 belts per box
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Disposable Abdominal Belt Belt
PDF
|
95.46 KB
Related products
Avalon FM20
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Avalon FM30
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Disposable Abdominal Belt yellow with buttons Belt - Philips