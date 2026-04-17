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Ice Bath Temperature Probe
Ice Bath Temperature Probe
Temperature Probe
Sensors and accessories
Ice Bath Temperature Probe
Temperature Probe
Sensors and accessories
Ice Bath Temperature Probe Reusable static temperature probe to measure cardiac output using an ice bath and syringes; Length(including probe) = 10' (3m); Wgt = 3 oz (85g)
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Specifications
Product details
Product Category
Cardiac Output
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Temperature Probe
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 1 probe
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1643A
Philips - Ice Bath Temperature Probe Temperature Probe - Philips