Aquasonic gel Accessories

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2400A, 8040A, 8041A, M1310A, M1350A, M1350B, M1351A, M1353A, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M2922A, 862214, 862215, 862216
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Ultrasound
Product Type
Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
3.660 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 12 bottles (8.5oz/250ml)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A