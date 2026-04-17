Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863077, 862108, 862231, 862439, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.715 kg
Packaging Unit
30 per pack, 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile