Disclaimer

* The 3-hour battery life is based on these conditions: basic alarming, one new and fully charged battery, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes.

** The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension.

EMC and environmental requirements may vary from country to country according to local regulatory standards and directives. Please refer to the latest technical datasheet for complete details (available from your Philips representative).

Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation

Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company