Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
12 - 4 MHz
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
34 mm
Field of view
-
Volume of field of view
-
Modes
2D, Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, panoramic, XRES, and harmonic imaging
Applications
Bowel, general OB, vascular (carotid, arterial, venous, intervention, and superficial); pediatric (abdomen, hip, and neonatal cephalic); small parts including breast, and MSK
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Physical dimensions
-