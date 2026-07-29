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Ultrasound
V9-2 transducer
V9-2 transducer
First PureWave mechanical volume transducer
Ultrasound
V9-2 transducer
First PureWave mechanical volume transducer
Ultrasound
Transducer uniquely designed for OB/GYN imaging. The first PureWave mechanical volume transducer. Lightest in its class. Exceptional ergonomic design. First, second and third trimester applications
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Our first PureWave mechanical volume transducer
Ergonomic and lightweight (lightest transducer in its class compared to competition)
Exceptional foetal imaging across a wide variety of patient types
Specifications
Specifications
Type of Array
Curved
Number of elements
192
Scanplane aperture
53.8 mm
Field of view
100°
Volume field of view
100 mm x 80 mm
Broadband frequency range
9-2 MHz