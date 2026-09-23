Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
SpO2
Product Type
Adapter Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.090 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A