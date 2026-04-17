Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
2.000 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 lead set per pouch per 60 lead sets per box (sold in box quantities only)
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months unopened
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile