Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3536A, M4735A
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1622A; M1624A; M1626A; M1671A; M1672A; M1673A; M1674A