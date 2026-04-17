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MX40 Battery Adapter package of 3
MX40 Battery Adapter package of 3
Miscellaneous
Batteries
MX40 Battery Adapter package of 3
Miscellaneous
Batteries
Battery adapter for MX40, for 3 AA disposable batteries, package of 3
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Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Accessories
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
865350, 865351
Product Type
Miscellaneous
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
Package Weight
.999 kg
Packaging Unit
3 battery adapters
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Related products
IntelliVue MX40
The IntelliVue MX40 patient wearable monitor gives you technology, intelligent design, and innovative features you expect from Philips – in a device light enough and small enough to be comfortably worn by ambulatory patients.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - MX40 Battery Adapter Package of 3 Miscellaneous - Philips