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MX40 Lithium Ion
MX40 Lithium Ion
Battery
Batteries
MX40 Lithium Ion
Battery
Batteries
Rechargeable 3.7V battery for MX40. Shelf life 3 months, package of 1 battery.
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Technical support
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Specifications
Accessories Battery
Technology
Lithium Ion
Life Time
180
Rechargeable
Yes
Power
3.7 volt
Capacity
1900 MAH
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
865350, 865351
Product Category
Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
CE Certified
No
Package Weight
.999 kg
Packaging Unit
1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
2 months
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Related products
IntelliVue MX40
The IntelliVue MX40 patient wearable monitor gives you technology, intelligent design, and innovative features you expect from Philips – in a device light enough and small enough to be comfortably worn by ambulatory patients.
Philips - MX40 Lithium Ion Battery Battery - Philips