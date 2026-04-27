Product Category

Gas

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment

Yes with any Microstream monitor

Product Type

Capnography

CE Certified

Yes

Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use

Single-Patient Use

Package Weight

2.319 kg

Not manufactured with natural rubber latex

Yes

Packaging Unit

1 box = 25 filterlines

Sterile OR Non-Sterile

Non-Sterile

Minimum Shelf Life

None

Use with Other Supplies