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Thermal roll paper, 110mm wide
Thermal roll paper, 110mm wide
Roll
Papers
Thermal roll paper, 110mm wide
Roll
Papers
Thermal roll paper, 110mm wide
Contact sales
Technical support
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Specifications
Product details
Product Category
Paper
Paper Size
110mm
Product Type
Roll
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
2.04kg
Packaging Unit
10/Case
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
860392
Use with Philips medical instruments
No
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Thermal roll paper, 110mm wide Roll - Philips