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Expression MR Neonatal ECG Cable, AAMI
Expression MR Neonatal ECG Cable, AAMI
ECG (Electrocardiogram)
MR monitoring
Expression MR Neonatal ECG Cable, AAMI
ECG (Electrocardiogram)
MR monitoring
AAMI Compliant to be used with 989803192761 or 989803194341. Expression MR ECG Leads, AAMI, Neonatal
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
866185
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
1 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Expression MR Neonatal ECG Cable, AAMI - Philips