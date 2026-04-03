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X3/MX100
X3/MX100
Battery Charger Adapter
Batteries
X3/MX100
Battery Charger Adapter
Batteries
The X3/MX100 Battery Charger Adapter enables charging of the IntellVue X3 (867030) and IntelliVue MX100 (867033) batteries on the 865432 Smart Battery Conditioner.
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Enables battery charging
X3/MX100 Battery Charger Adapter - Philips