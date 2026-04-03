Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
867030 IntelliVue X3, 867033 IntelliVue MX100, 867036 IntelliVue MMX, 867039 IntelliVue Hemodynamic Extension, 867040 IntelliVue Capnography Extension, 867041 IntelliVue Microstream Extension, M1029A Temperature Parameter Module, any Philips Patient Monitor and Defibrillator that list this product in the device Instructions for Use.
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Temperature
Product Type
Reusable Temperature Probe
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Packaging Unit
3 sensors/pouch
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile