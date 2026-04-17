Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Capnography
etCO2 mask adult, with airway adapter
etCO2 mask adult, with airway adapter
Capnography
Capnography
etCO2 mask adult, with airway adapter
Capnography
Capnography
etCO2 mask, adult. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
(100.26 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
(109.01 KB)
See all
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Technology
Mainstream
Patient Application
Adult
Product details
Product Category
Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
PDF
|
100.26 KB
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
PDF
|
109.01 KB
Philips - etCO2 mask adult, with airway adapter Capnography - Philips