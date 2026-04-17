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LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG)
LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG)
Accessories
ECG
LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG)
Accessories
ECG
LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG). Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
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Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Accessories
CE Certified
YES
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
Packaging Unit
4
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
NO
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG) Accessories - Philips