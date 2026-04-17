Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
NBP cuffs and accessories
NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS
NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS
Air Hose
NBP cuffs and accessories
NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS
Air Hose
NBP cuffs and accessories
NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
NIBP Air Hose
Patient Application
Neonate
Product details
Product Category
NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
?
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS Air Hose - Philips