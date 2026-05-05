Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
CPJ840J5, CPJ840J6, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M1006B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1310A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M3012A, M3014A, M3016A, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8105A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
IBP
Product Type
Reusable Pressure Transducer
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.500 kg
Packaging Unit
1 case = 50 domes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
CPJ840J6