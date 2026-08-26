Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Image-guided therapy
Devices
Lead extraction and management devices
TightRail Sub-C
TightRail Sub-C
Mechanical rotating dilator sheath
Lead extraction and management devices
TightRail Sub-C
Mechanical rotating dilator sheath
Lead extraction and management devices
TightRail Sub-C is specifically designed for the challenges of the subclavian region, including vessel entry when fibrosis and calcium are present.
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
TightRail Sub-C mechanical rotating dilator sheath product brochure
(1.90 MB)
See all
Specifically designed for the challenges of the subclavian region
Re-designed blade allows for efficient dilation in the subclavian region
Shielded rotational blade minimizes risk to vessels and adjacent leads
Clinical image gallery
TightRail Sub-C mechanical rotating dilator sheath
Features
Efficient dilation
Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region
Pushability
A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability
Trackability
A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle
Show more
Specifications
Model Number 560-009
Size
9F
Device inner diameter
9.1F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
14.4F / 0.187" / 4.8 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
18.9F / 0.245" / 6.3 mm
Working length
6.1" / 15.5 cm
Model Number 560-011
Size
11F
Device inner diameter
11.1F / 0.145" / 3.6 mm
Device outer diameter
16.4F / 0.213" / 5.5 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
20.9F / 0.271" / 6.9 mm
Working length
6.1" / 15.5 cm
Model Number 560-013
Size
13F
Device inner diameter
13.1F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
18.4F / 0.239" / 6.1 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
22.9F / 0.297" / 7.6 mm
Working length
6.1" / 15.5 cm
Documentation
TightRail Sub-C mechanical rotating dilator sheath product brochure
PDF
|
1.90 MB
TightRail Sub-C Mechanical Rotating Dilator Sheath | Philips Healthcare - Philips