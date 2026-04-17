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ECG
3-lead ECG patient trunk cable IEC, safety
3-lead ECG patient trunk cable IEC, safety
Trunk Cable
ECG
3-lead ECG patient trunk cable IEC, safety
Trunk Cable
ECG
3-lead ECG safety trunk Cable (IEC) with 12-pin shielded connectors
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
3
Shielded
Yes
Number of Pins
12-Pin
Color Coding
IEC
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863068, 863066, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M2475B, M1649A, M8102A, M8105A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CMS lead sets; 3-lead
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Philips - 3 lead ECG patient trunk cable IEC safety set Trunk Cable - Philips