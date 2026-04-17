Shielded 3 lead Grabbers safety AAMI 3-lead Grabbers safety AAMI Lead

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, 862474, 862478, M1001B, M1002B, 863077, 862475, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
No
Package Weight
.100 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 lead set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1500A; M1580A