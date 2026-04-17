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ECG
Limb Lead Set IEC
Limb Lead Set IEC
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG
Limb Lead Set IEC
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG
PageWriter XL Limb lead set consisting of 2 limb leads, 8 color marked rings, 8 colored base rings, 2 banana plugs, and instructions. 4mm banana plug, shielded.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
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Specifications
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb
Lead Set Length
?
Shielded
Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
Alligator Clip
Color Coding
IEC
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Philips - Limb Lead Set IEC Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads - Philips