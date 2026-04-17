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Complete lead set IEC Diagnostic ECG Cardiography PageWriter XL leadset
Complete lead set IEC Diagnostic ECG Cardiography PageWriter XL leadset
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG
Complete lead set IEC Diagnostic ECG Cardiography PageWriter XL leadset
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG
Complete plug-in shielded lead set, consisting of 4 limb leads (39"/99cm), 6 chest leads (24"/61cm), 10 color marked rings, 4 shorting plugs, and 2 lead separators.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
?
Shielded
Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
Alligator Clip
Color Coding
IEC
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
210 g
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Philips - Complete lead set IEC - HCM1716B - Philips