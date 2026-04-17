Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3015A, 862478, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, M8105A, 862475, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863088, 863266, M8105AS, M3015B
Product Category
Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Type
Capnography
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
2.470 kg
Packaging Unit
1 case = 25 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A